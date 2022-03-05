Left Menu

China vows new incentives, policies to cut pollution, carbon emissions

Reuters | Shanghai | Updated: 05-03-2022 06:57 IST | Created: 05-03-2022 06:57 IST
China will introduce new policy incentives to reduce pollution and carbon emissions and eliminate policy restraints, Premier Li Keqiang said in a government work report released ahead of the start of the annual session of parliament on Saturday.

China will also "work harder" to make coal use cleaner and more efficient, update coal-fired power plants to make them more efficient, and enhance the capacity of grids to absorb power produced by renewable sources, the report said.

The report also said China will take stronger action to treat pollution in major rivers, lakes and bays and boost recycling.

