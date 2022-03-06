Left Menu

PM Modi inaugurates Pune metro rail project

PTI | Pune | Updated: 06-03-2022 11:50 IST | Created: 06-03-2022 11:46 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday inaugurated the Pune metro rail project.

The inauguration of the 12-km stretch of the total 32.2-km long project took place at the Garware Metro Station, from where Modi proceeded to take a metro ride to the Anandnagar station.

The total cost of the Pune metro project is over Rs 11,400 crore. The PM had laid the foundation stone for the project on December 24, 2016.

