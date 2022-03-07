Major cattle smuggling bid foiled, 163 animals rescued in Ramban

Police on Monday rescued 163 cows and other cattle and foiled a major smuggling bid in Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban district, officials said.

Acting on the specific inputs on illegal transportation of animals from Jammu to Kashmir, police teams intercepted seven trucks at different places on the Jammu-Srinagar highway in the district, they said.

During a search of these vehicles, 163 animals were rescued and the trucks seized, the officials said.

The animals were being transported to the valley with utmost cruelty and without any arrangement of food or water, they said.

