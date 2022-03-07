Left Menu

Major cattle smuggling bid foiled, 163 animals rescued in Ramban

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 07-03-2022 20:03 IST | Created: 07-03-2022 20:00 IST
Major cattle smuggling bid foiled, 163 animals rescued in Ramban
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

Police on Monday rescued 163 cows and other cattle and foiled a major smuggling bid in Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban district, officials said.

Acting on the specific inputs on illegal transportation of animals from Jammu to Kashmir, police teams intercepted seven trucks at different places on the Jammu-Srinagar highway in the district, they said.

During a search of these vehicles, 163 animals were rescued and the trucks seized, the officials said.

The animals were being transported to the valley with utmost cruelty and without any arrangement of food or water, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Almost a third of people report lingering symptoms 6-12 months after COVID-19 -study; Belgium set to remove almost all COVID restrictions and more

Health News Roundup: Almost a third of people report lingering symptoms 6-12...

 Global
2
Study reveals that solar coronal loops may be optical illusions

Study reveals that solar coronal loops may be optical illusions

 United States
3
Study reveals making changes to calorie intake, physical activity does not prevent long-term weight gain

Study reveals making changes to calorie intake, physical activity does not p...

 United States
4
BRIEF-Aramco Pipeline Winning Consortium Finalizes $13.4 Billion In Bank Financing - Al Arabiya

BRIEF-Aramco Pipeline Winning Consortium Finalizes $13.4 Billion In Bank Fi...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022