Left Menu

100 nomination papers for Odisha civic polls rejected during scrutiny

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 10-03-2022 00:03 IST | Created: 09-03-2022 23:59 IST
100 nomination papers for Odisha civic polls rejected during scrutiny
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Nomination papers of 100 candidates for the March 24 Urban Local Bodies' polls in Odisha were rejected during scrutiny on Wednesday, the State Election Commission (SEC) said.

Of the total 7,152 nominations, 100 were not considered, it said.

As per the schedule, the scrutiny was held on Thursday, and candidates can withdraw their nominations till March 14, the SEC said.

Altogether, 109 ULBs, including municipal corporations of Bhubaneswar, Cuttack and Berhampur, will go to polls on March 24 along with 106 municipalities and Notified Area Councils.

Counting of votes will take place on March 26.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ukraine calls for ceasefire to repair power line to Chernobyl nuclear plant

Ukraine calls for ceasefire to repair power line to Chernobyl nuclear plant

 Ukraine
2
Maha: Jayakwadi dam to undergo repairs worth Rs 85 crore

Maha: Jayakwadi dam to undergo repairs worth Rs 85 crore

 India
3
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5011493 update: Here's what's new

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5011493 update: Here's what's new

 Global
4
Top lawmakers reach deal on Ukraine aid, $1.5T spending

Top lawmakers reach deal on Ukraine aid, $1.5T spending

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022