MP: NTPC Vindhyachal to set up carbon capture plant to curb pollution

NTPC's Vindhyanchal power plant in Madhya Pradesh has set a target to establish a carbon capture plant by 2023 to curb pollution, an official said on Thursday.

As a pilot project, the facility will be set up in Vindhyachal, wherein carbon dioxide emitted from the plant will be mixed with hydrogen to form methanol, which will reduce pollution, the official said.

The amount of carbon dioxide emitted in the atmosphere will be reduced and methanol produced as a by-product can also be used based on utility, he said.

Speaking to reporters, the head of the Vindhyachal project S C Naik said the plant is fully dedicated to the environment and in this regard, more than 25 lakh saplings have been planted in the area so far, to make it a greener belt.

The pilot project will be the first-of-its-kind initiative not only in India but in the world, he claimed, adding that it is targeted to be established by 2023.

NTPC Vindhyachal stands tall as the largest power plant in the country, with a total installed capacity of 4,783 MW being generated through coal, solar and hydro sources, Naik said.

