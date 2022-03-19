Magnitude 5.5 earthquake hits northern Algeria -EMSC
19-03-2022
An earthquake of magnitude 5.5 struck northern Algeria on Saturday, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre said.
The quake was at a depth of 10 km (6.2 miles), it said.
