Left Menu

Close encounter! Watch bright stars Spica and Antares with Moon in night sky

Devdiscourse News Desk | California | Updated: 19-03-2022 17:46 IST | Created: 19-03-2022 17:46 IST
Close encounter! Watch bright stars Spica and Antares with Moon in night sky
Image Credit: Twitter (@NASAMoon)

Spica, one of the brightest stars in the night sky, will appear below the waning gibbous moon on March 19 and March 20. The bluish-white star, which is about twice as large as our Sun and nearly 2000 times brighter, will rise after the Moon, appearing above the east-southeastern horizon at 9:17 p.m. EDT.

According to NASA, on March 23 morning, the bright star Antares will appear below the Moon, above the southeastern horizon at 1:06 a.m. EDT. Antares is about 850 times the diameter of our own Sun, 15 times more massive, and 10,000 times brighter.

Further, on March 28, Venus, Saturn, and Mars will appear clustered together on the east-southeastern horizon. On Monday morning, you can view the waning crescent moon joining these planets, which should be one of the observing highlights. To see this close encounter, you will need a clear view of the east-southeastern horizon.

On March 29, Earth's sister planet Venus and Saturn will appear at their closest to each other, a little over 2 degrees apart, with Saturn to the lower right of Venus. Mars will appear farther to the right of Venus and Saturn the same day.

You can find more information about the upcoming celestial events here.

TRENDING

1
US military plane with 4 onboard crashes in Arctic Norway

US military plane with 4 onboard crashes in Arctic Norway

 Global
2
Russia to work on solo Mars mission after Europe freezes joint project - Interfax

Russia to work on solo Mars mission after Europe freezes joint project - Int...

 Global
3
Brazil supreme court orders suspension of Telegram app in the country -reports

Brazil supreme court orders suspension of Telegram app in the country -repor...

 Global
4
Belgium agrees to extend two nuclear power plants past 2025

Belgium agrees to extend two nuclear power plants past 2025

 Belgium

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022