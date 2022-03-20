Left Menu

Live updates: Cathedral bells ring in support for Ukraine

The bells of St. Pauls Cathedral rang out Sunday as a gesture of support for Ukraine.The London landmark rang its 12 bells at 4 pm 1600GMT, the same time as church bells were due to sound in the Ukrainian city of Lviv.

The bells of St. Paul's Cathedral rang out Sunday as a gesture of support for Ukraine.

The London landmark rang its 12 bells at 4 pm (1600GMT), the same time as church bells were due to sound in the Ukrainian city of Lviv. Durham Cathedral in northern England and other churches around Britain also joined in.

Dean of St. Paul's David Ison said he hoped Ukrainians would "find comfort in this act of solidarity." He said "we continue to pray for strength and safety for the many people affected by the conflict, and for peace in Ukraine and around the world." Ukrainian politicians have likened their fight against Russian invasion to Britain's struggle against Nazi Germany in World War II. One of the most iconic images of British wartime resilience is a photo showing the dome of St. Paul's surrounded by thick smoke during a night of heavy German bombing in 1940.

