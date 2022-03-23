Woman killed in wild boar attack in Nagpur district

A 55-year-old woman died after being attacked by a wild boar in Maharashtra's Nagpur district, police said on Wednesday.

The deceased was identified by the police as Durga Natthu Iwnate, a resident of Kharpada village.

According to the police, the woman was grazing her goats on a farm on Monday afternoon when she was attacked by the wild animal at Deolapar under Ramtek tehsil, around 70 km from district headquarters, leaving her seriously injured.

Iwnate was rushed to the primary health care centre at Deolapar and later shifted to the Government Medical College and Hospital at Nagpur, where she succumbed to her injuries in the evening, they added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)