Left Menu

Woman killed in wild boar attack in Nagpur district

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 23-03-2022 23:18 IST | Created: 23-03-2022 23:17 IST
Woman killed in wild boar attack in Nagpur district
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A 55-year-old woman died after being attacked by a wild boar in Maharashtra's Nagpur district, police said on Wednesday.

The deceased was identified by the police as Durga Natthu Iwnate, a resident of Kharpada village.

According to the police, the woman was grazing her goats on a farm on Monday afternoon when she was attacked by the wild animal at Deolapar under Ramtek tehsil, around 70 km from district headquarters, leaving her seriously injured.

Iwnate was rushed to the primary health care centre at Deolapar and later shifted to the Government Medical College and Hospital at Nagpur, where she succumbed to her injuries in the evening, they added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. assesses Russian forces committed war crimes in Ukraine -Blinken

U.S. assesses Russian forces committed war crimes in Ukraine -Blinken

 United States
2
Pentagon has forgotten how NATO bombed Yugoslavia, Iraq, Libya: Russian Ambassador to US

Pentagon has forgotten how NATO bombed Yugoslavia, Iraq, Libya: Russian Amba...

 United States
3
Sports News Roundup: Florida Governor declares Weyant winner over transgender athlete; Soccer-Pogba says World Cup winner's medal stolen during the burglary and more

Sports News Roundup: Florida Governor declares Weyant winner over transgende...

 Global
4
Maha: Complainant wants to remove name of Raj CM Ashok Gehlot's son from cheating case

Maha: Complainant wants to remove name of Raj CM Ashok Gehlot's son from che...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022