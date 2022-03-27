India’s trade relations with Latin American nations will strengthen: Lekhi

Lauding the Haryana government's initiative for making ties with Latin American countries in various fields, Union minister Meenakshi Lekhi on Sunday expressed hope that India's trade relations with these nations will be strengthened. The Union minister of state for external affairs made the remark while participating in the Haryana-LAC (Latin American and Caribbean Region) Conference, organised by the state government at the ongoing 35th International Surajkund Crafts Mela at Surajkund. "Through this conference, trade relations of India with the countries from the region will be strengthened in various fields and new opportunities will be created," Lekhi said. Lekhi said Haryana's geographical location is also favourable for investment. Apart from sharing proximity with the national capital, there are strong road and rail networks in the state and there is a lot of potential here in the fields of agronomy, industry, automobile, and tourism, among others, she said.

Earlier, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, while addressing the conference, said that the state will work with Latin American and Caribbean countries on both economic and non-economic roadmaps in coordination in the areas of ultra modern urban development, sports, research and development, education, skills and energy.

He said that this time more than 30 countries, including partner country Uzbekistan, have participated in the Surajkund Mela.

A delegation from Latin American and Caribbean countries admired the policies of Haryana and also assured to move forward in various fields with mutual cooperation.

The foreign delegation included Counsellor Stacy Hinds from Trinidad and Tobago, Dr Diana Khan, First Secretary from Guyana, Giovanni R Castillo Polanco from Guatemala, Juan Angulo Monsalev from Chile, and Carlos Rafael Polo from Peru, among others.

