Trump's Minnesota Controversy: Scandal, Somali-Americans, and Immigration Enforcement

President Donald Trump has strategically connected a Minnesota-based scandal over the theft of federal social-welfare funds to his immigration policies, sending thousands of enforcement agents into the state. This move comes amid accusations and legal actions against members of the Somali American community.

In 2020, during the administration of Trump's predecessor, Attorney General Merrick Garland indicted 47 individuals for defrauding a federally funded child nutrition program in Minnesota. Among those accused were several Somali Americans, sparking broader political and social tensions within the state.

Trump's administration has since intensified immigration enforcement, deploying over 2,000 agents to Minneapolis, and has rescinded work protections for Somali asylum seekers. The crackdown has been controversial, drawing criticism from various sectors, including local governance and civil rights groups.

(With inputs from agencies.)