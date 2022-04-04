Residents should delay return to Ukraine's capital - mayor

Kyiv residents who evacuated to safer regions should wait several more days before returning to Ukraine's capital, Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko said on Monday.

"Firstly, there is currently a round-the-clock curfew in Kyiv region. Secondly, in certain ... towns near Kyiv, its likely that Russian occupiers left landmines, and there are (likely) a lot of unexploded munitions," Klitschko said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)