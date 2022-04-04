Residents should delay return to Ukraine's capital - mayor
Reuters | Updated: 04-04-2022 18:39 IST | Created: 04-04-2022 18:39 IST
Kyiv residents who evacuated to safer regions should wait several more days before returning to Ukraine's capital, Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko said on Monday.
"Firstly, there is currently a round-the-clock curfew in Kyiv region. Secondly, in certain ... towns near Kyiv, its likely that Russian occupiers left landmines, and there are (likely) a lot of unexploded munitions," Klitschko said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Russian
- Klitschko
- Vitaliy Klitschko
- Ukraine
- Kyiv
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Russian cosmonauts: suits are not inspired by Ukrainian flag
Thousands flee Mariupol as Russians advance
Russians push deeper into Mariupol as locals plead for help
Science News Roundup: Blue Origin delays next space launch, 'SNL' star Davidson will not join flight; New Russian cosmonaut team welcomed aboard International Space Station and more
Zelenskyy suspends parties with Russian links