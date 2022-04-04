Metal ring, 4 cylinder-shaped objects found in Maha's Chandrapur in 2 says

Five metallic objects, which appear to be remains of a Satellite Launch Vehicle (SLV), have been found in Sindewahi tehsil of Maharashtra's Chandrapur district over the last two days, officials said on Monday.

A metal ring and four cylinder-shaped objects were found in different villages under Sindewahi tehsil since Sunday, they said.

These objects were deposited at the Sindewahi Police Station, informed Ganesh Jagdale, the local tehsildar. Panic spread among people when they saw unidentified burning objects falling from the sky on Saturday evening.

Local revenue deparment officers, police personnel and residents rushed to the spot where the objects had fallen.

The metal ring, which weighed 50 kg to 60 kg and was 10 by 10 feet in diameter, was found at Ladbori village in Sindewahi tehsil. Two cylinder-shaped objects were found at Pawanpar and Maregaon villages on Sunday, while as many were detected in Kunjawahi and Asolamenda Talao areas of Sindewahi on Monday, the officials said.

An aeronautical engineer from Chandrapur said these objects were remains of an SLV and fell after launch of the third stage of the rocket.

''Generally, the remains fall on the Earth's atmosphere and vaporize in high temperature due to friction with air molecules. These are very tiny remains of an SLV,'' he stated.

The cylinders weighed around 7 kg and had same number printed on them (3CCA301001B), said Jagdale.

On Saturday, several social media users had reported seeing unidentified burning objects falling from the sky in parts of Maharashtra as well as in some districts of Madhya Pradesh.

