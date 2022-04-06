Left Menu

Gopal Rai to chair meeting on annual plantation drive next Tuesday

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-04-2022 20:45 IST | Created: 06-04-2022 20:35 IST
Gopal Rai to chair meeting on annual plantation drive next Tuesday
File Photo Image Credit: Twitter (@AapKaGopalRai)
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai will chair a meeting on the upcoming annual plantation drive with all departments concerned next Tuesday, officials said.

''Officials from the forest department, Delhi Development Authority, municipal corporations, education department, Delhi Metro Rail Corporation, public works department, CPWD, Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board, environment department, Delhi Jal Board, Railways, etc, will be involved in the meeting,'' an official said.

The Centre had given the Delhi government a target of planting 28 lakh saplings in 2021-22. Delhi ended up planting 35 lakh saplings, he said.

Rai also said Delhi is the number one city in the entire country in terms of per capita forest cover.

According to the Forest Survey of India's latest report, Delhi's green cover has increased from 21.88 per cent to 23.06 per cent of its geographical area in the last two years.

Rai said the department has also decided to assess soil quality this year to improve the survival rate of saplings.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Gigantic Jupiter-like alien planet observed still 'in the womb'; First private astronaut mission to space station readies for launch and more

Science News Roundup: Gigantic Jupiter-like alien planet observed still 'in ...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: First private astronaut mission to space station readies for launch; Gigantic Jupiter-like alien planet observed still 'in the womb' and more

Science News Roundup: First private astronaut mission to space station readi...

 Global
3
Delhi govt schools to offer German language course

Delhi govt schools to offer German language course

 India
4
Potential for great power conflict increasing, world becoming unstable: US chief of staff

Potential for great power conflict increasing, world becoming unstable: US c...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022