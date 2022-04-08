Transgenders welcome NDMC move to build more public toilets for them

Members of the transgender community Friday welcomed the New Delhi Municipal Council's announcement of building more public toilets for them, saying ''it is the need of the hour'' as they face myriad problems in using public facilities.

Speaking about the difficulties they face in using public toilets, Rudrani Chhetri, a transgender activist said she has been ''judged and humiliated for using women's toilet several times''.

''There have been times when I faced discrimination. I've been judged for using women's toilet despite looking feminine. I've been barred from using public washrooms and such treatment has always embarrassed me,'' Chhetri told PTI. She said that as a citizen of the country she has the right to use certain facilities irrespective of her gender, ''but we go through a lot of insult and humiliation''. ''We are not harming anyone by using public washrooms. This kind of discrimination also takes a toll on our mental health,'' the transgender activist added. Another transgender activist, Rachana Mudraboyina, said they always face discrimination while trying to use public toilets.

''When a trans woman uses women's toilet, others in the washroom act like they're scared of us. We're judged and insulted. We go through a lot of transitions physically like surgeries and hormonal therapies and that make our body sensitive and prone to several health issues at times,'' said Rachana, narrating her experience about using public washrooms.

There are currently two third gender exclusive toilets in New Delhi that operate from 6 am to 10 pm. After receiving encouraging feedbacks on the exclusive toilets for the third gender at Humayun Road and Dr Rajendra Prasad Road, the civic body has started work on 10 more such toilets. ''The 10 sites finalised for the purpose are at Lodhi Garden, Laxmi Bai Nagar, Safdarjung Hospital, Akbar Lane, Panchkuian Road, Copernicus Marg and Connaught Place (A, B, D and F blocks). We have plans to take the number up to 25 soon,'' a senior NDMC official said. In 2014, the Supreme Court had accorded ''third gender'' status to transgender people and an individual's right to determine the gender they identify with. The verdict included a directive for separate toilets for transgender individuals in public places including hospitals.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)