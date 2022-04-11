Goa industries association accuses state govt of neglect

The Goa State Industries Association on Monday alleged the Pramod Sawant government was neglecting industries.

In a media statement, GSIA chief Damodar Kochkar cited the poor condition of roads in Kundaim Industrial Estate in North Goa despite funds being sanctioned for repairs.

''The GSIA had raised the issue of pathetic road conditions in various industrial estates in November 2021, after which the then government released Rs 5 crore out of Rs 10 crore budgeted to state-run Goa Industries Development Corporation (GIDC) for infrastructure improvement,'' he said.

The road improvement work in Kundaim Industrial estate was supposed to be taken on priority which was delayed due to the model code of conduct enforced for the Assembly polls.

It is almost a month after polls but work on these roads continues at snail's pace, he alleged.

''This is really sad that even after formation of a new government in the state, industries have to go through such hardships,” he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)