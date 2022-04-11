Left Menu

Delhi pollution: Rai unveils summer action plan, anti-open burning campaign from Tuesday

Rai said a special drive will be launched from April 20 to monitor if industries in Delhi are using cleaner fuels.Of the 17 city forests in Delhi, four will be developed at world-class level under the summer action plan, he added.The summer action plan also focuses on rejuvenation of water bodies, sapling plantation, tree transplantation monitoring, phasing out of single-use plastics, development of an eco-waste park, urban farming, among others.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-04-2022 21:02 IST | Created: 11-04-2022 20:59 IST
File Photo Image Credit: Twitter (@AapKaGopalRai)
The Delhi government will launch a month-long anti-open burning campaign from Tuesday and a drive to curb road dust pollution from April 15, Environment Minister Gopal Rai said on Monday.

He also said that 10 departments will depoy 500 teams to monitor and prevent incidents of open-burning in Delhi. A joint meeting of experts will be held on April 21 to find out a technological solution to the problem of fires at landfill sites, the minister said at a press conference, sharing Delhi's 'Summer Action Plan' to fight the menace of pollution. He said 'Green Delhi Start-up' scheme will be launched to encourage start-ups to find solutions to environmental problems like single-use plastic items. The Public Works Department will set up a special taskforce to map areas where green belt is required to be developed on the roadside.

The government will also develop all the existing parks in the national capital through local resident welfare associations or non-government organisations. A financial aid of Rs 2.55 lakh each will be given to maintain these parks, the minister said. Rai said a special drive will be launched from April 20 to monitor if industries in Delhi are using cleaner fuels.

Of the 17 city forests in Delhi, four will be developed at ''world-class level'' under the summer action plan, he added.

The summer action plan also focuses on rejuvenation of water bodies, sapling plantation, tree transplantation monitoring, phasing out of single-use plastics, development of an eco-waste park, urban farming, among others. Last year, the city government had implemented a 10-point action plan to check the worsening of air pollution in the winter season. The plan focused on stubble burning, dust, burning of garbage, fireworks, installation of smog tower, identification of more polluting sites, strengthening of green war rooms, and vehicular emissions. PTI GVS SRY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

