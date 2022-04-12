Left Menu

OPCW says it's monitoring the situation closely in Ukraine

Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 12-04-2022 23:42 IST | Created: 12-04-2022 23:41 IST
OPCW says it's monitoring the situation closely in Ukraine
The Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) is concerned by the recent unconfirmed report of chemical weapons use in Mariupol in Ukraine, an OPCW spokesperson said on Tuesday.

"The (...) OPCW is monitoring closely the situation in Ukraine," he added.

The OPCW global chemical weapons watchdog also said it had "uninterruptedly been monitoring the situation around declared chemical industrial sites" in Ukraine, which has been under attack by Russia since end February.

