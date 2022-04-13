Heatwave scorches Jharkhand, mercury above 40 degC in most dists

Jharkhand reeled under heatwave conditions on Wednesday with the maximum temperature shooting past the 40 degrees Celsius mark in most parts of the state, weather officials said.

Heatwave conditions also gripped Ranchi, once the summer capital of undivided Bihar. Ranchi has been registering a of maximum around 40 degrees Celsius for the past two days.

The city recorded the season's highest temperature at 40.2 degrees Celsius on Monday. It was 39.6 degrees Celsius on Tuesday, four notches above the normal, the weather office said.

Daltonganj boiled on Tuesday, recording the state's highest temperature at 44.8 degrees Celsius, which was 5.5 notches above normal. Jamshedpur simmered at 42 degrees Celsius, 2.6 notches higher than normal.

Bokaro, Chaibasa, Garhwa and Giridih also recorded temperatures between 40 and 43 degrees Celsius.

''Relief from the sweltering weather conditions is unlikely in the next couple of days. Heatwave conditions are likely to continue in some pockets of northwest, central and southeastern parts of Jharkhand,'' said Abhishek Anand, the in-charge of the Ranchi Meteorological Centre.

No major change in maximum temperature is expected during the next five days, he said.

''Ranchi may continue to reel under 40 degrees Celsius and above till April 16,'' he added.

Unrestricted wind flow from western and northwestern parts of India has increased the mercury level across Jharkhand. Light relief from rising temperature is expected in eastern Jharkhand on April 16, weather officials said.

With the soaring temperature, the rush of patients to hospitals with heat-related ailments has increased. A temperature above 40 degrees Celsius could harm the body, cause skin burn and dehydration, according to health officials.

Meanwhile, electronic display boards have been put up across Ranchi to inform people about the weather, officials said.

''There are 50 such boards in major locations across the city. With the help of the weather department, we are displaying weather updates, and the timings of sunset and sunrise so that people can get the information on the go,'' said Amit Kumar, the public relations officer of Ranchi Smart City Corporation.

