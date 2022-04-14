S.Korea denies report Yoon asked to go to Quad meeting in Japan
Reuters | Seoul | Updated: 14-04-2022 05:54 IST | Created: 14-04-2022 05:54 IST
- Country:
- South Korea
The office of South Korean President-elect Yoon Suk-Yeoul on Thursday denied Japanese media reports that he had requested to attend an upcoming summit of the Quad, which includes the United States, India, Australia and Japan, as an observer.
"We have checked around about that report but it is not true," a spokesperson said during a regular briefing.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Japanese
- Australia
- India
- Quad
- Japan
- United States
- South Korean
Advertisement
ALSO READ
FEATURE-India bets on satellite broadband to bridge rural digital divide
Ukrainian President Zelenskiy to address Australian parliament
Relentless rains submerge Australian towns for second time in a month
Australia PM Morrison seeks to sell voters on Budget breaks
Link in bio, but make it shoppable: Meet Linkpop, Shopify's newest offering for creators in India