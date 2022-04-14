S.Korea denies report Yoon asked to go to Quad meeting in Japan

The office of South Korean President-elect Yoon Suk-Yeoul on Thursday denied Japanese media reports that he had requested to attend an upcoming summit of the Quad, which includes the United States, India, Australia and Japan, as an observer.

"We have checked around about that report but it is not true," a spokesperson said during a regular briefing.

