Odd News Roundup: April Fools! San Francisco police pull over driverless car

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs. April Fools! San Francisco police pull over driverless car San Francisco police were left scratching their heads after they pulled over a car earlier this month for driving without headlights at night and found no one inside.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-04-2022 10:32 IST | Created: 15-04-2022 10:28 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

San Francisco police were left scratching their heads after they pulled over a car earlier this month for driving without headlights at night and found no one inside. In what otherwise would have been a great April Fools' Day joke, San Francisco police officers pulled over a driverless car operated by General Motor Co's Cruise unit on April 1 and found no one behind the wheel. The resulting video footage has gone viral online.

