Left Menu

Odd News Roundup: April Fools! San Francisco police pull over driverless car

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs. April Fools! San Francisco police pull over driverless car San Francisco police were left scratching their heads after they pulled over a car earlier this month for driving without headlights at night and found no one inside. The resulting video footage has gone viral online.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-04-2022 02:33 IST | Created: 16-04-2022 02:28 IST
Odd News Roundup: April Fools! San Francisco police pull over driverless car
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.

April Fools! San Francisco police pull over driverless car

San Francisco police were left scratching their heads after they pulled over a car earlier this month for driving without headlights at night and found no one inside. In what otherwise would have been a great April Fools' Day joke, San Francisco police officers pulled over a driverless car operated by General Motor Co's Cruise unit on April 1 and found no one behind the wheel. The resulting video footage has gone viral online.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Multi-colored plants are suddenly a home decor ‘must-have’. Here’s how to keep them alive

Multi-colored plants are suddenly a home decor ‘must-have’. Here’s how to ke...

 Australia
2
Chinese military aircraft enter Taiwan's air defense identification zone

Chinese military aircraft enter Taiwan's air defense identification zone

 Taiwan
3
Passenger's phone catches fire on IndiGo flight, creates panic

Passenger's phone catches fire on IndiGo flight, creates panic

 India
4
10-year-old boy kidnapped, killed; cousin among 3 arrested

10-year-old boy kidnapped, killed; cousin among 3 arrested

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022