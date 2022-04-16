Left Menu

At 44 degrees Celsius, Chandrapur records highest temp in Maha

Chandrapur district in Maharashtra on Saturday recorded the highest maximum temperature in the state at 44 degrees Celsius, an IMD official said. Nagpur-based IMD meteorologist Suhas Nandanwar told PTI that heatwave conditions are expected to prevail in Chandrapur, Akola and Nagpur from Monday when the maximum temperature is expected to soar to 45 degrees Celsius.

Chandrapur district in Maharashtra on Saturday recorded the highest maximum temperature in the state at 44 degrees Celsius, an IMD official said. Other cities in the Vidarbha region in east Maharashtra also sizzled even as predictions suggest that heatwave conditions are likely to prevail from Monday in Chandrapur, Akola and Nagpur. Akola recorded the highest maximum temperature at 43.7 degrees Celsius, followed by Brahmpuri (43.2), Wardha (43), Nagpur (42.8), Yavatmal (42.5), Amravati (42.2), Gondia (42), Gadchiroli (40.6) and Buldhana (39.5)- all in Vidarbha, as per the India Meteorological Department. Nagpur-based IMD meteorologist Suhas Nandanwar told PTI that heatwave conditions are expected to prevail in Chandrapur, Akola and Nagpur from Monday when the maximum temperature is expected to soar to 45 degrees Celsius.

