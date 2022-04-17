Left Menu

At least 2 die in rocket attack on Kharkiv

PTI | Kharkiv | Updated: 17-04-2022 19:28 IST | Created: 17-04-2022 19:28 IST
Multiple rockets struck the centre of the eastern city of Kharkiv on Sunday, according to AP journalists in the city.

The barrage slammed into apartment buildings and left broken glass, debris and part of at least one rocket scattered on the street. Several apartments caught fire, with firefighters and residents scrambling to douse the flames.

At least two bodies were seen, and four other people were injured, though the scale of the attack suggested the casualty toll could rise further.

