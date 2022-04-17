60-yr-old Indian dies en-route to high-altitude temple in Nepal
By Shirish B Pradhan Kathmandu, Apr 17 (PT) A 60-year-old Indian pilgrim died of altitude sickness at the Muktinath Temple in central Nepal on Sunday.
Muthaiya Yamsani, 60, fell unconscious due to high-altitude sickness while climbing stairs to the Muktinath Temple in Gandaki Province, officials said.
Muktinath Temple is one of the highest in the world at 3,800 metres.
Yamsani died on the way to a nearby hospital here, officials said.
Postmortem will be conducted before the body is handed over to the family, they added.
