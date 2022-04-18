Draw of lots for DDA Special Housing Scheme, 2021 conducted successfully

The Delhi Development Authority successfully conducted draw of lots for the DDA Special Housing Scheme, 2021 on Monday, officials said.

The draw for the allotment of flats, which was live streamed for general public, was done based on ''Random Number Generation System'' and held under the supervision of three independent observers headed by a retired judge of high court and senior officers of DDA. ''DDA initially placed 18,335 flats located in 28 localities under the scheme. In response to it, only 12,387 applicants have deposited requisite registration fee, although around 22,100 got themselves registered. ''The applicants were allowed to give maximum seven preferences in terms of localities, but no preference in terms of block or floor is allowed,'' a senior DDA official said. ''Out of the applicants paid registration money, preference for certain localities like Vasant Kunj, Jasola, Dwarka is overwhelming, but the preferences for Narela sub-city have not been as expected,'' the official added.

Cumulative preferences of the applicants for LIG flats at Sector G7 and EWS flats at Sector A1 to A4, Narela have been 687 and 2,234 respectively against the offered 6,546 and 5,033 flats in the above localities. ''Therefore it was decided to put only 687 and 2346 flats of the above localities in the final draw so as to avoid possibility of scattered allotment of flats to the applicants among various blocks or tower in these localities. ''Given the above facts, 9,790 flats have been put in the final draw and 5,227 flats have been allotted to successful applicants,'' the official added.

