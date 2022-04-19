Left Menu

MP govt land worth Rs 300 crore freed from encroachment in Bhopal: official

A team comprising officials of the Bhopal district administration and the Bhopal Municipal Corporation freed this land in the Chuna Bhatti area on Monday, an official statement said. The administration will lode an FIR against a woman who was selling these shops, constructed by encroaching upon the government land, to people, the release said.

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 19-04-2022 09:51 IST | Created: 19-04-2022 09:51 IST
MP govt land worth Rs 300 crore freed from encroachment in Bhopal: official
  • Country:
  • India

The administration freed the Madhya Pradesh government's land worth Rs 300 crore from the illegal possession in Bhopal, an official said on Tuesday. A team comprising officials of the Bhopal district administration and the Bhopal Municipal Corporation freed this land in the Chuna Bhatti area on Monday, an official statement said. Some shops constructed illegally on the five-acre land on the main road in Chuna Bhatti, a posh residential area, were demolished. The administration will lode an FIR against a woman who was selling these shops, constructed by encroaching upon the government land, to people, the release said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
5 workers die in mishap at fish processing factory in Karnataka's Mangaluru

5 workers die in mishap at fish processing factory in Karnataka's Mangaluru

 India
2
WPI inflation soars to 14.55 pc in March on rise in fuel, metal prices

WPI inflation soars to 14.55 pc in March on rise in fuel, metal prices

 India
3
Want to live a sustainable and cool life? Choose more fans and less AC

Want to live a sustainable and cool life? Choose more fans and less AC

 Australia
4
NASA observatory captures intense X-class solar flare

NASA observatory captures intense X-class solar flare

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022