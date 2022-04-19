MP govt land worth Rs 300 crore freed from encroachment in Bhopal: official

The administration freed the Madhya Pradesh government's land worth Rs 300 crore from the illegal possession in Bhopal, an official said on Tuesday. A team comprising officials of the Bhopal district administration and the Bhopal Municipal Corporation freed this land in the Chuna Bhatti area on Monday, an official statement said. Some shops constructed illegally on the five-acre land on the main road in Chuna Bhatti, a posh residential area, were demolished. The administration will lode an FIR against a woman who was selling these shops, constructed by encroaching upon the government land, to people, the release said.

