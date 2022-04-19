Left Menu

Blasting activity at construction site damages car, window panes, say residents of Pune building

PTI | Pune | Updated: 19-04-2022 23:33 IST | Created: 19-04-2022 23:24 IST
Blasting activity at construction site damages car, window panes, say residents of Pune building
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Residents of a housing society in Pune on Tuesday claimed a car was damaged and windowpanes of some flats were shattered due to controlled blasting activity underway at a nearby construction site in Sus village.

An offence has been registered against the contractor on the complaint of a resident of Bella Casa, whose car was damaged, a Hinjewadi police station official said.

The incident took place at 4:30pm after which the contractor was booked under IPC sections 286 (negligent conduct with respect to explosive substance), 336 (any act done so rashly or negligently as to endanger human life or the personal safety of others), he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's HiRISE camera spots odd-shaped impact crater on Mars

NASA's HiRISE camera spots odd-shaped impact crater on Mars

 United States
2
Product label changes do not prevent accidental acetaminophen overdoses: Study

Product label changes do not prevent accidental acetaminophen overdoses: Stu...

 United States
3
Cyber security breach by military officials on WhatsApp unearthed, high-level probe underway

Cyber security breach by military officials on WhatsApp unearthed, high-leve...

 India
4
Direct selling entities in compliance with all laws: ADSEI

Direct selling entities in compliance with all laws: ADSEI

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022