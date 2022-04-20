Chhattisgarh: Elephant found dead in Gariaband district

The carcass of a female elephant who killed five people earlier this month was found in the forests of Chhattisgarh's Gariaband district, an official said on Wednesday.

The tusker, aged around 35 years, was found dead in the submergence area of Sikaser dam in Dhavalpur forest range on Tuesday, Gariaband divisional forest officer (DFO) Mayank Agrawal said.

A team of veterinarians, including Dr Rakesh Verma, was sent to the spot, he said.

"In the preliminary examination of the carcass, acute inflammation was found in the buccal cavity, due to which the animal generally faces problems while eating and becomes weak. There was also infection in the urinary area,'' Agrawal said, adding that an autopsy will be conducted to ascertain the exact cause of death.

The elephant was roaming along the border of Gariaband and Dhamtari districts after she got separated from her herd in Sikaser area, the official said.

The pachyderm had crushed five people to death between April 9 and April 11 in Dhamtari forest division, he said.

She had recently returned to Gariaband forests and her movements were being tracked by 'hathi mitra' (volunteers) and forest personnel, he added.

Human-elephant conflicts in the state, particularly in the northern part, had been a major cause of concern since the last decade. The menace has been spreading in some districts of the central region in the last few years.

Surguja, Raigarh, Korba, Surajpur, Mahasamund, Dhamtari, Gariaband, Balod, Balrampur and Kanker districts have been facing the menace.

According to the forest department, 204 people were killed in elephant attacks, while 45 jumbos died in the state in the last three years.

