Bihar govt blacklists 91 contractors, debars 1,490 others for failing to complete projects on time

The Bihar government has blacklisted 91 contractors and debarred 1,490 others, engaged in the construction of rural roads under PMGSY and MMGSY after they failed to complete the projects on time and in some cases for not following the terms and conditions of the agreement, Rural Works Department (RWD) Minister Jayant Raj said. ''The blacklisted and debarred contractors not only violated the agreement but also ignored the government's repeated request to speed up works related to rural roads under the schemes like Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY), Mukhya Mantri Gram Sampark Yojana (MMGSY) and Gramin Tola Sampark Nischay Yojana (GTSNY)", the RWD minister told PTI. These contractors (blacklisted 91 and debarred 1,490) were registered with the RWD of the state government, he said, adding that there are around 8,000 contractors who are listed with the RWD in the state. The minister further said, ''Decision to debar and blacklist them was taken on the basis of their performance report pertaining to the projects which they handled in 2021-22. Not completing projects on time itself is a sort of corruption as it causes cost escalation and puts an extra financial burden on the exchequer. There is no compromise with our Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's policy of zero tolerance against corruption''.

The department will not give any construction work to the debarred contractors till the expiry of the specified period, he said, clarifying the debarment order gets automatically revoked on the expiry of the specified period. ''Construction of rural roads under PMGSY, MMGSY, and GTSNY schemes is the top priority of our government. The RWD will soon start construction work of fresh 10,186 rural roads (total length of around 11,446 km) under these schemes in the state'', he said. ''The rural roads are built according to standards and specifications led down by the Ministry of Rural Development (MoRD), Government of India in consultation with the Indian Road Congress (IRC). From the design stage to the construction and maintenance stage, the roads have to pass through rigorous specifications in terms of geometrics, construction materials, technical standards, and the whole gamut of engineering parameters'', the minister said. Our government wants to connect villages in the state through all-weather rural roads, he said, adding around 45,672 habitations in the state have been covered under the centrally-sponsored flagship scheme PMGSY and the rest 22,450 habitations under various state schemes.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)