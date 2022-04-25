Bangladesh, Mizoram agree to build infra for border trade

Governments of Bangladesh and Mizoram on Monday said they will take steps to build infrastructure, including integrated check posts and road connectivity, to realise the potential of border trade between the two neighbours. Bangladesh Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi and Mizoram's Industry Minister Dr R Lalthangliana held a meeting here on various issues of the proposed border trade. ''After careful examination of the possibility and viability for setting up of border 'haat' (market place) at Silsury (India) - Sajek (Bangladesh), the government of Bangladesh may convey formal approval through diplomatic channel,'' a joint statement issued by the authorities said. Munshi said the Sheikh Hasina government is keen on developing better relations with India, especially with the northeastern states, for economic development. The proposed border trade will help strengthen the relationship between the two countries, he said at a joint press conference.

During the meeting of the two ministers, the Mizoram government proposed that the authorities in the neighbouring country may ''explore possibility and viability of setting up of matching infrastructure in the form of integrated check post (ICP) at Thegamukh'' on their side, adjacent to the ICP being developed at Kawrpuichhuah in south Mizoram's Lunglei district, in order to synchronise efforts to formalise trade on both sides, the joint statement said.

The state government also urged the Bangladesh authorities to explore the possibility of constructing a 17-km road from Chhota Horin to Thegamukh in the neighbouring country to improve connectivity between the two neighbours. It also proposed to include Khawthlangtuipui (Karnaphuli) river in one of the routes on India - Bangladesh Protocol on Inland Water Transit and Trade. During the meeting of the two ministers, both sides agreed to make an endeavour to capitalise on the potentiality of a thriving border trade regime through establishment of critical trade infrastructure at viable locations, the statement said. Asserting that the Bangladesh government is making efforts for border trade with Mizoram, Munshi said the initiative will economically benefit both the neighbours. ''Our Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is very interested in maintaining a good relationship with the northeast region of India and has a soft corner for Mizoram,'' Munshi told reporters here. He stated that imports of vegetables and various local products such as tamarind, chilli, and bamboo items from Mizoram, could be possible, while Bangladesh can also export plastic products, steel, cement, and garments to the northeastern state. Although the trade items will be considered based on the needs of people, he said.

''Bangladesh is sincere to its bordering countries,'' Munshi added. The minister of the neighbouring country also said that plans are being conceived to carry out the bilateral trade between Bangladesh and Mizoram through road transport and waterways. ''We will improve road connectivity and waterway transport,'' he said. The six-point joint statement also mentioned that the Mizoram government will make efforts from its side to expedite the work on the proposed 660-metre concrete bridge over Khawthlangtuipui river in south Mizoram's Lunglei district to connect Kawrpuichhuah with Bangladesh. The two ministers had on April 23 jointly visited and verified sites for the proposed border 'haat' at Silsury in western Mizoram’s Mamit district and an integrated check post, which is being developed at Kawrpuichhuah in Tlabung sub-division in the state near the India-Bangladesh border. Three Mizoram districts- Lunglei, Mamit and Lawngtlai - share a 318-km long international border with Bangladesh.

