Maximum temp likely to rise at most places in Rajasthan in next 2 days

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 25-04-2022 21:17 IST | Created: 25-04-2022 21:17 IST
The maximum temperature is likely to rise by one to two degrees Celsius in the next 48 hours in Rajasthan, where some parts will reel under heatwave conditions from April 26.

Jaipur Meteorological Centre Director Radheshyam Sharma said that in the next 48 hours, the maximum temperature will increase by one to two degrees Celsius in most parts of the state.

In Jhunjhunu, Bharatpur, Dholpur, Karauli, Barmer, Jodhpur, Sriganganagar, Bikaner Pali Churu and Jaisalmer, there is a possibility of dust storm and heatwave at some places.

He said that on Monday, Barmer was the hottest place with 43.9 degrees Celsius, while the maximum temperature in Jaisalmer was 43.4 degrees Celsius, 43. 2 degrees Celsius in Bikaner, Sawaimadhopur and Dungarpar, 43.1 degrees Celsius in Bundi, 43 degrees Celsius in Banswara, 42.8 degrees Celsius in Karauli, 42.7 degrees Celsius in Dholpur, 42.6 degrees Celsius in Alwar, 42.5 degrees Celsius in Kota.

He said the temperature was recorded in the range of 19.2 degrees Celsius to 29.6 degrees Celsius at major places of the state on Sunday night.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

