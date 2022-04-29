Delhi’s peak power demand crosses 6,000 MW again; 38% surge since April 1

As the national capital continues to reel under an intense heatwave, the peak power demand on Friday crossed the 6,000 MW-mark for the second day in a row, discom officials said.

According to real-time data of State Load Dispatch Centre (SLDC), Delhi, the city's peak power demand clocked 6,197 MW, an increase of over 38 per cent from April 1, at 3:31 pm on Friday.

The peak power demand of the city has increased by 7.1 per cent in just 48 hours, officials said. ''The unabated heatwave in the national capital continues to push the power demand to newer highs. Today, the second day running, Delhi's peak power demand crossed the 6,000 MW-mark. At 3:31 pm today, Delhi's peak power demand clocked 6,197 MW. ''It has increased by over 38 per cent since April 1, 2022 when the city's peak power demand had clocked 4,469 MW,'' they said. The national capital has been witnessing an intense heatwave, with the maximum temperature recorded at 43.5 degrees Celsius on Friday, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The minimum temperature was recorded two notches above normal at 25.8 degrees Celsius.

The IMD has said that Delhi recorded its second hottest April in 72 years with an average monthly maximum temperature of 40.2 degrees Celsius.

This has led to a surge in the power demand. In April 2022, the peak power demand has been higher on 100 per cent of the corresponding days vis-a-vis that of April 2021. In the first 28 days of April, Delhi's peak power demand had clocked 4,372 MW in 2021 and 5,552 MW in 2019.

The power demand is likely to soar further during this summer, breaching all-time high of 7,409 MW recorded on July 2, 2019.

The peak power demand is expected around 8,200 MW this year which will be an increase of around 285 per cent over 2,879 MW in 2002, the discom officials said.

Moreover, on six occasions in April 2022, Delhi's peak power demand has clocked the highest ever in the month, each breaking the previous record in quick succession. On April 19, it was 5,735 MW, 5,761 MW on April 20, 5,781 MW on August 21, 5,786 MW on April 27, 6,050 MW on April 28 and 6,197 on April 29. PTI VA SRY

