Gurugram hottest at 46.2 deg C in Haryana, Punjab

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 30-04-2022 21:42 IST | Created: 30-04-2022 21:42 IST
Heat wave conditions continued in Punjab and Haryana on Saturday, with Gurugram sizzling at 46.2 degrees Celsius.

Gurugram was the hottest place in Haryana as maximum temperatures continued to stay several notches above normal in the state and Punjab.

Narnaul recorded 45.2 degrees while in Hisar and Bhiwani, the maximum temperatures were 45.4 and 44.5 degrees Celsius, according to a report of the Meteorological Department here.

Among other places in Haryana-- Ambala, Rohtak, Karnal and Sirsa--recorded their respective maximums at 42, 44.3, 42.8, and 44.4 degrees Celsius respectively.

In Punjab, Patiala, Amritsar and Ludhiana recorded their maximum temperatures at 43.7, 42.6 and 43.2 degrees Celsius respectively.

Pathankot and Bathinda recorded their maximum temperatures at 42 and 44.2 degrees Celsius respectively.

Chandigarh, the joint capital of the two states, recorded a high of 42.2 degrees Celsius.

