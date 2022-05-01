Left Menu

Scorching heat across Rajasthan; Dholpur hottest at 46.3 deg C

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 01-05-2022 01:15 IST | Created: 01-05-2022 00:05 IST
Scorching heat across Rajasthan; Dholpur hottest at 46.3 deg C
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Rajasthan remained under the grip of scorching heat conditions on Saturday, with Dholpur recording a maximum temperature of 46.3 degrees Celsius, the highest in the state.

Temperatures in many parts of the state settled around 45 degrees Celsius during the day.

According to the meteorological department, Ganganagar recorded a maximum temperature of 46 degrees Celsius, Jaisalmer 45.9 degrees Celsius, Pilani 45.7 degrees Celsius, Sangaria (Hanumangarh) and Phalodi 45.6 degrees Celsius, Churu 45.5 degrees Celsius, Bikaner 45.2 degrees Celsius and Barmer 45.1 degrees Celsius.

State capital Jaipur recorded a day temperature of 42.4 degrees Celsius.

Heatwave conditions in the state will continue to prevail during the next two-three days, the department said, adding that some areas in northern and western Rajasthan are likely to receive light rains on May 2-3 due to a western disturbance.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Renovated Town Hall in Thane to be inaugurated on May 1 along with exhibition on MVA govt

Renovated Town Hall in Thane to be inaugurated on May 1 along with exhibitio...

 India
2
Engineers complete Mars Sample Return Earth Entry System drop tests: Watch Video

Engineers complete Mars Sample Return Earth Entry System drop tests: Watch V...

 United States
3
Science News Roundup: Catch a falling rocket with a helicopter? Yes, that's the plan; Latest astronaut crew of 4 welcomed aboard International Space Station and more

Science News Roundup: Catch a falling rocket with a helicopter? Yes, that's ...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Argentine scientists discover fossil of largest raptor dinosaur; Mental health issues in kids rose during pandemic; awareness and use of COVID treatments is low and more

Science News Roundup: Argentine scientists discover fossil of largest raptor...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022