Left Menu

3 killed in rain-related incidents in south Bengal

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 01-05-2022 10:00 IST | Created: 01-05-2022 09:55 IST
3 killed in rain-related incidents in south Bengal
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Three people were killed in rain-related incidents across southern West Bengal, police said on Sunday.

Rains accompanied by a squall hit the southern Bengal districts, including Kolkata, on Saturday evening.

A woman and her son were killed in a lightning strike in Nandigram in Purba Medinipur district, police said.

A man died as a bamboo gate collapsed on him in Kharagpur in Paschim Medinipur district, they said.

Trees were uprooted in several areas as the squall along with rains brought much relief to the people from the scorching heat.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Renovated Town Hall in Thane to be inaugurated on May 1 along with exhibition on MVA govt

Renovated Town Hall in Thane to be inaugurated on May 1 along with exhibitio...

 India
2
Madras HC issues arrest warrant against two Income Tax officials

Madras HC issues arrest warrant against two Income Tax officials

 India
3
Engineers complete Mars Sample Return Earth Entry System drop tests: Watch Video

Engineers complete Mars Sample Return Earth Entry System drop tests: Watch V...

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: Catch a falling rocket with a helicopter? Yes, that's the plan; Latest astronaut crew of 4 welcomed aboard International Space Station and more

Science News Roundup: Catch a falling rocket with a helicopter? Yes, that's ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022