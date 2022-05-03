BHADRA Group Launches BHADRA LANDMARK - Haudin Road in Bengaluru

Bengaluru, Karnataka, India – Business Wire India A fully integrated real estate company, BHADRA Group has launched its iconic boutique luxury project ‘BHADRA LANDMARK – Haudin Road’. Located in the middle of the beautiful Bengaluru’s Central Business District (CBD) area, the project is exemplary in many ways.

Speaking on the launch, Mr. SARVESHAA SB, Managing Director, BHADRA Group said: ''At BHADRA Group, we have been making efforts towards transforming the concept of boutique living in Bengaluru for the past several years. The company is committed towards delivering the best-in-class quality construction while adopting technologies and processes that minimize the impact on the environment. We are creating exclusive luxury living spaces in the heart of Bengaluru city for the connoisseurs of fine living. This has motivated us to launch ‘BHADRA LANDMARK, Haudin Road, Bengaluru’ for perceptive homeowners looking for world class quality, timeliness in delivery, nearness to all key social infrastructures and exclusivity.’’ ‘Designed to be distinct’ from the house of BHADRA, this residential project is strategically spread over 5000 sq. ft. of land parcel. These intelligent boutique homes are equipped with home automation systems to control all electrical gadgets, with complete safety. The architectural design is minimalistic evoking elegance and simplicity yet cohesive to meet the needs of the residents looking at innovative luxury boutique living with the best amenities. ‘BHADRA LANDMARK, Haudin Road’ boutique luxury homes range from 3 BHK (2250 sq. ft.) to 4 BHK (4500 sq. ft.) in its super-built-up area. This state-of-the-art residential project is just a stone’s throw distance from Halasuru Lake and MG Road, five minutes from Cubbon Park and just few minutes away from Chinnaswaamy Stadium and Commercial Street.

About BHADRA GROUP BHADRA Group is a process driven fully integrated real estate and construction company in Bengaluru. It has over a decade of experience in developing premium living spaces with innovative intelligent design and smart finish. For more information, visit www.BhadraGroup.com To View the Image, Click on the Link Below: BHADRA LANDMARK, Haudin Road, Bengaluru (Artistic impression, not shot at site) PWR PWR

