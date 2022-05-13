Urbanrise - An Alliance Group Company - Accelerates Construction Speed Ensuring On Time Delivery Amidst Complete Shutdown of Manufacturing Construction Materials In Hyderabad

HYDERABAD, India, May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On 17th April the Aggregates Association announced complete shutdown of supply of raw materials in Telangana which continued till the 30th April resulting a sudden halt in supply of aggregates to all developers. This brought the construction activities of all developers across the city to a grinding halt. The labor workforce working across various construction sites became idle and went hungry as the work had been halted across projects.

Urbanrise, decided that the sudden stoppage in supply of construction materials was not going to hamper the construction activity and would never let its labor force sleep hungry owing to lack of work. The enterprising team of Purchase, Contracts and Projects of Urbanrise, Hyderabad put their best efforts and ensured that the required aggregates and concrete were procured through all possible means in the requisite quantity to ensure that the construction progress in the sites is achieved as planned.

So much so the pace of construction during the shutdown of supplies by the Aggregates Association actually increased at all the Urbanrise Projects across Hyderabad.

With a global burden of surging construction prices, most real estate companies are finding it a challenge to obtain raw materials and meet timely construction demands. Nevertheless, Urbanrise has always had a central focus on delivering homes on time to the consumers and has now accomplished the same even during unfavorable market conditions.

Mr. Manoj Namburu, Chairman and Managing director of Alliance Group and Urbanrise, said, ''As an organization we believe in 'identifying opportunities during every single adversity'. I sincerely thank our dedicated Purchase, Contracts and Projects team for their relentless efforts during the time of crisis. Alliance and Urbanrise is currently developing 54 million square feet across three different cities namely Bangalore, Chennai & Hyderabad.'' April Concrete Pour quantity in Cubic Meters Planned Achieved % 1 April 1st to 17th 4,053 3,964 98% 2 April 18th-30th [Shutdown PERIOD] 4,000 4,407 110% TOTAL 8,053 8,371 103%

