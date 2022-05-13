Left Menu

BSF helps Bangladeshi woman pay her last respects to her brother

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 13-05-2022 22:44 IST | Created: 13-05-2022 22:43 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The BSF helped a Bangladeshi woman to have a last glimpse of her dead brother, a resident of the Indian side of the international border between the two countries, a BSF statement said on Friday.

The help to the woman was extended on humanitarian grounds on Thursday when people of the border village Kistopur in Malda district informed BSF about the death of its resident Abdul Khaliq. ''They (villagers) requested that his sister, who lives in Bangladesh's border village Chandshikari, which is about 1 km from the international boundary, be allowed to have a last glimpse of her brother and pay her respects,'' the BSF statement said.

The force officials posted at the border spoke to their higher authorities and arrangements were made for the relatives living in Bangladesh to pay their respects to the deceased at the zero line near the international boundary on May 12, it added.

