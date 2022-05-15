Heatwave conditions grip Rajasthan; several districts record temp above 47 deg C

Heatwave conditions wreaked havoc in Rajasthan, although some places recorded a drop of two to three degrees Celsius in the maximum temperature on Sunday.

Churu and Hanumangarh were the hottest places in the state, recording 47.9 degrees Celsius each.

According to the meteorological department, the maximum temperature in many districts was above 47 degrees Celsius.

Pilani, Jhunjhunu and Dholpur experienced 47.7 degrees Celsius each, Sri Ganganagar 47.6 degrees, Karauli 47.3 and Alwar 47.2 degrees Celsius. In major cities, the temperature on Saturday night was recorded in the range of 33.1 degrees Celsius to 25.8 degrees Celsius.

According to the India Meteorological Department, the capital city Jaipur recorded a maximum temperature of 44.4 degrees Celsius and a minimum temperature of 33.1 degrees Celsius.

Meanwhile, a fire broke out on Sunday near the banks of the Indira Gandhi Canal at Bajju in Bikaner. Bajju Station House Officer Bhup Singh said more than 1,000 trees came under the grip of the fire that spread in an area stretching more than three kilometres.

Teams from the forest department and police tried to douse the fire, he said.

Prima facie it appeared that excess heat was the cause of the fire, the SHO said.

