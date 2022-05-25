Blinken to outline U.S. China policy in speech on Thursday
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 25-05-2022 01:10 IST | Created: 25-05-2022 01:09 IST
- Country:
- United States
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken will deliver a speech on Thursday outlining U.S. policy toward China, the State Department said. Blinken will deliver the speech at 10 a.m. EDT (1400 GMT) at George Washington University, in Washington, D.C., at an event hosted by the Asia Society think tank, the State Department said in a statement on Tuesday.
Blinken had planned to give the speech three weeks earlier, on May 5, but postponed it after testing positive for COVID-19.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Trump Organization closes sale of Washington hotel
Southeast Asian leaders face rights questions, flying shoe on Washington debut
Biden hails 'new era' of U.S.-ASEAN ties at first summit in Washington
US-ASEAN Special Summit to re-affirm Washington's commitment to Southeast Asia
Former Reagan national security adviser McFarlane dies -Washington Post