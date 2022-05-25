Blinken to outline U.S. China policy in speech on Thursday

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken will deliver a speech on Thursday outlining U.S. policy toward China, the State Department said. Blinken will deliver the speech at 10 a.m. EDT (1400 GMT) at George Washington University, in Washington, D.C., at an event hosted by the Asia Society think tank, the State Department said in a statement on Tuesday.

Blinken had planned to give the speech three weeks earlier, on May 5, but postponed it after testing positive for COVID-19.

