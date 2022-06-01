Left Menu

These distant galaxies look as if they are colliding, but they aren't: See this rare view

Devdiscourse News Desk | California | Updated: 01-06-2022 14:06 IST | Created: 01-06-2022 14:06 IST
These distant galaxies look as if they are colliding, but they aren't: See this rare view
Image Credit: NASA, ESA, the Hubble Heritage (STScI/AURA)-ESA/Hubble Collaboration, and W. Keel (University of Alabama)

This throwback image shared by the Space Telescope Science Institute (STScI) features NGC 3314, a pair of overlapping spiral galaxies that lie roughly 140 million light-years from Earth. Captured by NASA's Hubble Space Telescope, the two galaxies appear to be slamming into each other but they are actually separated by tens of millions of light-years.

Observations have revealed that NGC 3314B (in the background) is about 140 million light-years from Earth, while the one in front - NGC 3314A - is roughly 117 million light-years away in the direction of the southern hemisphere constellation Hydra. The two overlapping galaxies are moving in markedly different directions, indicating that they are not on any collision course.

While NGC 3314B's dust lanes are lightened by the bright fog of stars in the foreground, NGC 3314A's dust is backlit by the stars of NGC 3314B. Because of the chance alignment, as seen from Earth, NGC 3314B's dust lanes appear lighter than those of NGC 3314A.

This Hubble image of NGC 3314 was initially released in 2012.

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA SpaceX final environmental decision set for as early as Tuesday; Archaeologists uncover a trove of ancient Egyptian mummies and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA SpaceX final environmental decision set for a...

 Global
2
Novel cloud-based platform to discover hidden asteroids

Novel cloud-based platform to discover hidden asteroids

 Global
3
This thermal imager on NASA's Europa Clipper will survey Jupiter moon's frozen surface

This thermal imager on NASA's Europa Clipper will survey Jupiter moon's froz...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: MLB roundup: Astros' Framber Valdez goes distance to beat A's; Tennis-'Angry' Murray likens Texas school shooting survivor's experience to his own and more

Sports News Roundup: MLB roundup: Astros' Framber Valdez goes distance to be...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022