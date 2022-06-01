Left Menu

Delhi govt approves re-carpeting of Raja Garden flyover

The Delhi government on Wednesday approved re-carpeting of the Raja Garden flyover road in west Delhi at an estimated expenditure of Rs 1.87 crore, an official statement said.The sanction was granted by Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who also holds the PWD portfolio.After granting the approval, Sisodia said ultra-modern technologies would be used to strengthen the flyover and improve commuting experience.Strengthening of the flyover will benefit thousands of commuters every day and save their time.

The Delhi government on Wednesday approved re-carpeting of the Raja Garden flyover road in west Delhi at an estimated expenditure of Rs 1.87 crore, an official statement said.

The sanction was granted by Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who also holds the PWD portfolio.

After granting the approval, Sisodia said ultra-modern technologies would be used to strengthen the flyover and improve commuting experience.

''Strengthening of the flyover will benefit thousands of commuters every day and save their time. The Arvind Kejriwal government is committed to reducing traffic congestion in Delhi. The focus is to improve city roads, increase their strength, and provide commuters a safe travel experience,'' the statement quoted Sisodia as saying.

The decision follows several complaints of bad condition of the road surface of the flyover in west Delhi.

Sisodia also directed PWD officials to get the road surface of the flyover fixed at the earliest, the statement said.

The deputy chief minister has reviewed various road redevelopment projects across the city in the past few weeks and approved funds for them.

''In the same series, he approved the re-carpeting project of Raja Garden flyover worth Rs 1.87 crores today (Wednesday),'' the statement said.

The work will include removal of existing cracked pavements, re-carpeting with stone matrix asphalt, and road marking with thermoplastic paint, the statement said.

