Opposition ‘playing negative role’ in state assembly: Dinesh Sharma

PTI | Mathura | Updated: 01-06-2022 23:23 IST | Created: 01-06-2022 23:21 IST
Former deputy chief minister Dinesh Sharma said on Wednesday that the opposition is ''playing negative role" in the state assembly after being startled by the development done by double engine government. "Perplexed by the development of the state, now the opposition is playing a negative role even in Vidhan Sabha," Sharma told reporters here.

So far the opposition had no issue to be raised, however, their sub-standard presentation in the House recently shows they have dearth of words, he said.

The former deputy chief minister expected people to get relief from price rise following the central government's decision to reduce petrol and diesel prices.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

