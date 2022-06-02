Left Menu

Govt bungalows allowed to be retained by those who get another job: Puri

Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Thursday said government bungalows are allowed to be retained by those who get another job.Puri said this at a press conference here while responding to a question on Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad still staying in a government bungalow, despite retiring as a Rajya Sabha member in February last year.There are some others also....

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-06-2022 20:29 IST | Created: 02-06-2022 20:28 IST
File Photo Image Credit: Twitter(@HardeepSPuri)
  • Country:
  • India

Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Thursday said government bungalows are allowed to be retained by those who get ''another job''.

Puri said this at a press conference here while responding to a question on Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad still staying in a government bungalow, despite retiring as a Rajya Sabha member in February last year.

''There are some others also.... If someone gets another job, we regularise it. We have some cases,'' the Union minister said.

Recently, the Centre launched action against the former MPs and Union ministers who were overstaying in their official bungalows.

In March, Lok Sabha MP Chirag Paswan was evicted from the bungalow allotted to his late father Ram Vilas Paswan.

Former education minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ''Nishank'' was also asked to vacate his bungalow.

Meanwhile, Puri said a pilot project is being planned for city buses to run on green hydrogen, However, he did not divulge the details.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

