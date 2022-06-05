Left Menu

Tropical Storm Alex, 1st of season, forms in Gulf of Mexico

Tropical Storm Alex, the first named storm of the Atlantic hurricane season, formed Sunday morning in the Gulf of Mexico on a track to come ashore in southern Florida with heavy rains and gusty wind.National Hurricane Center forecasters said in a 5 a.m. advisory that Alex had sustained winds of 50 mph 80 kph and was located about 270 miles 435 kilometers northeast of Fort Pierce, Florida.

PTI | Miami | Updated: 05-06-2022 16:37 IST | Created: 05-06-2022 16:35 IST
Tropical Storm Alex, 1st of season, forms in Gulf of Mexico
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Tropical Storm Alex, the first named storm of the Atlantic hurricane season, formed Sunday morning in the Gulf of Mexico on a track to come ashore in southern Florida with heavy rains and gusty wind.

National Hurricane Center forecasters said in a 5 a.m. advisory that Alex had sustained winds of 50 mph (80 kph) and was located about 270 miles (435 kilometers) northeast of Fort Pierce, Florida. More than 10 inches (25 centimeters) of rain could fall on parts of the state, the center predicts, but massive wind speeds or storm surge is not expected.

Alex is a new version of the storm that was called Hurricane Agatha when it slammed into Mexico's Pacific Coast earlier this week, killing at least 11 people and leaving 20 missing. It got a new name once the storm crossed Mexico into the Atlantic basin.

