Rajasthan Guv presses for nature conservation policies based on 'Sanatan Bharat'

Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra on Sunday stressed the formulation of environment-friendly policies based on the vision of 'Sanatan Bharat' to conserve nature to promote balanced development.

He said that the 'Sanatan Bharat' culture gives importance to the five elements of nature – earth, water, fire, air, and sky – and hence it has a scientific basis to maintain ecological balance.

Mishra was addressing a program organized by Brahma Kumari Sansthan under the 'Kalp Taru' campaign at Gyan Sarovar in Mount Abu on the occasion of World Environment Day.

He said scientific development is meaningful as long as it does not adversely impact the environment. ''We must live in harmony with nature,'' he added.

The Governor said that the main cause of the environmental crisis is ignorance of the 'Panchabhutas' (five elements) and distancing oneself from nature. Rising consumerism has also invited natural and biological disasters, he mentioned.

'Raj Yogi' B K Mrityunjay said saplings will be planted during the campaign and they will also be protected for five years.

