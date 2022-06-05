Left Menu

Rajasthan Guv presses for nature conservation policies based on 'Sanatan Bharat'

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 05-06-2022 17:07 IST | Created: 05-06-2022 17:03 IST
Rajasthan Guv presses for nature conservation policies based on 'Sanatan Bharat'
Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra on Sunday stressed the formulation of environment-friendly policies based on the vision of 'Sanatan Bharat' to conserve nature to promote balanced development.

He said that the 'Sanatan Bharat' culture gives importance to the five elements of nature – earth, water, fire, air, and sky – and hence it has a scientific basis to maintain ecological balance.

Mishra was addressing a program organized by Brahma Kumari Sansthan under the 'Kalp Taru' campaign at Gyan Sarovar in Mount Abu on the occasion of World Environment Day.

He said scientific development is meaningful as long as it does not adversely impact the environment. ''We must live in harmony with nature,'' he added.

The Governor said that the main cause of the environmental crisis is ignorance of the 'Panchabhutas' (five elements) and distancing oneself from nature. Rising consumerism has also invited natural and biological disasters, he mentioned.

'Raj Yogi' B K Mrityunjay said saplings will be planted during the campaign and they will also be protected for five years.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA, SpaceX now targeting June 10 to launch next cargo mission to space station

NASA, SpaceX now targeting June 10 to launch next cargo mission to space sta...

 United States
2
This button-sized instrument will fly aboard NASA's DAVINCI mission to Venus

This button-sized instrument will fly aboard NASA's DAVINCI mission to Venus

 Global
3
Astronomers conduct exercise to defend Earth from potentially hazardous asteroids

Astronomers conduct exercise to defend Earth from potentially hazardous aste...

 United States
4
Another ship sent to take metal to Russia arrives in Mariupol -TASS

Another ship sent to take metal to Russia arrives in Mariupol -TASS

Ukraine

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022