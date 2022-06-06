Left Menu

9,600 kg of stale fish destroyed by Kerala health officials

PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 06-06-2022 20:54 IST | Created: 06-06-2022 20:51 IST
9,600 kg of stale fish destroyed by Kerala health officials
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Kerala Health department officials on Monday seized and destroyed 9,600 kilograms of stale fish from a private market in Anchuthengu area of the state capital.

The SHO of Anchuthengu police station and officers who assisted the Health department in making the seizure said the private market owner had given space to people to sell fish but there was no proper fish market in the area.

Fish were brought from other places in lorries and sold there, he said.

On Monday, the fish from three such lorries, weighing around 9,600 kg, was found to be old and stale by the health department.

The fish was seized and then destroyed by burying them in a deep hole, the officer said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study: Ketamine acts as a speedster of antidepressants

Study: Ketamine acts as a speedster of antidepressants

 United States
2
KLM cancels all Saturday's flights from European destinations to Schiphol

KLM cancels all Saturday's flights from European destinations to Schiphol

 Netherlands
3
Health News Roundup: Liquid biopsy identifies who can skip chemo after colon cancer surgery -study; Gilead drug modestly delays breast cancer progression in a late-stage trial and more

Health News Roundup: Liquid biopsy identifies who can skip chemo after colon...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Liquid biopsy identifies who can skip chemo after colon cancer surgery -study; J&J, AbbVie cancer drug significantly slows the progression of rare lymphoma: study and more

Health News Roundup: Liquid biopsy identifies who can skip chemo after colon...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022