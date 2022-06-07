Kochi lagging in cleanliness, Kerala govt should take responsibility: Piyush Goyal

Left Menu

PTI | Kochi | Updated: 07-06-2022 11:05 IST | Created: 07-06-2022 10:46 IST
Union Minister for Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal
The port city of Kochi is lagging in cleanliness and the local bodies, as well as the Kerala government, have to take responsibility for it, Union Commerce and Industries Minister Piyush Goyal said on Tuesday.

Goyal, while picking up garbage from the roadside in the Marine Drive area of the city, told reporters that he loves Kochi, but not in the way he sees it over here.

He also said that the city has plummeted several hundred positions in the cleanliness index in a short span of time.

''I also love Kochi. But I do not love it in the way I see it over here. I do not love Kochi when in a short span of time it falls from the fifth rank to 324 in the swachhta index. I think it is extremely sad,'' the Union Minister said.

He further said that ''the local bodies and the government will also have to take responsibility'' for the lack of cleanliness in the city.

The Union Minister was on a two-day visit to the southern state.

On Monday he inaugurated various infrastructure projects at the Cochin Special Economic Zone (CSEZ) here including a 13-story office space for budding entrepreneurs and an effluent treatment plant.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

