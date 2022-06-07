Nigeria church attack killed 22, injured 50 -official

Sunday's attack on St Francis Catholic Church in the Nigerian town of Owo left 22 people dead and 50 injured, an official from the National Emergency Management Agency said on Tuesday.

Unknown assailants attacked the congregation with guns and explosives during Pentecost Sunday mass. Authorities had previously not released any casualty figures. Media reports had said more than 50 people were killed.

